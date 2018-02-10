Knock Knock Children's Museum holds first Mardi Gras at the Museum

The Knock Knock Children's Museum held their first ever Mardi Gras event on Lundi Gras (Source: WAFB)

Parents looking for a more kid-friendly Mardi Gras found a home at the Knock Knock Museum Monday.

The first Mardi Gras at the Museum event featured a Mardi Gras Indian parade, along with a bunch of activities, like face painting and cake making. The executive director says they wanted to make a more family-friendly option for Carnival season.

"One of the great things about our museum here is that we are able to create experiences for young children and Mardi Gras can be a little crazy sometimes, but here at the children's museum, it's safe, and most of all it's really fun,” said Peter Olsen, executive director of the museum.

The Mardi Gras festivities are now over, but the museum will be open all day on Fat Tuesday.

