Turkish warships stop Italy's ENI rig in waters off Cyprus

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) - Turkish warships on maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea have blocked a rig belonging to the Italian energy firm ENI from reaching an area off Cyprus to start searching for gas, officials said Saturday.
Cyprus' Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides told state broadcaster RIK that the rig has halted its journey heading south of Cyprus and was waiting for directions from ENI. He says Cypriot authorities are in contact with the company and the Italian government.
The Saipem 12000 rig was stopped Friday by Turkish military ships and told not to continue "because there would be military activities in the destination area," an ENI spokesman told The Associated Press. "The vessel has prudently executed the orders and will remain in position pending a development of the situation."
The ENI official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with company policy.
The rig was on its way to drill an exploratory well at Block 3, an area southeast of the island nation, where ENI is licensed to search for hydrocarbons beneath the seabed.
On Thursday, Cyprus said ENI and partner TOTAL of France had discovered a potentially sizeable gas deposit at another block south of the island.
Turkey opposes the drilling, saying it flouts the rights of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to ethnically-split Cyprus' natural resources.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>