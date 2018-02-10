No. 3 LSU gymnastics stays unbeaten in SEC meets at Missouri

Information provided by LSUSports.net

With season-high scores on vault and floor, the third-ranked LSU gymnastics team put together a team score of 197.150 to earn the win over No. 24 Missouri Friday evening at the Hearnes Center.

The Fighting Tigers improved to 7-1 and 5-0 in Southeastern Conference meets. LSU’s streak of consecutive meets with a 197 or better moved to 29.

Senior Myia Hambrick put together a strong all-around score of 39.625, highlighted by a 9.95 on vault and 9.975 on floor. Junior Sarah Finnegan returned to her home state and totaled a 39.600. Finnegan closed out the second half of the meet with a 9.90 on beam and 9.975 on floor.

“We have to create consistency because consistency wins the big ones,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “They went to vault tonight and blasted it and did a great job and then rocked floor right after. We just have to take the momentum and use it to our advantage. It’s going to be a quick turnaround for next weekend, and it will be a new opportunity to get better.”

Tigers Start with 49.200 on Bars

Hambrick and junior Lexie Priessman led the way for LSU with 9.875s. The Tigers also used a 9.85 from Finnegan, 9.825 from Kennedi Edney and 9.775 from Sami Durante to score a 49.200.

Vault Comes Alive for Season High

All six Tigers in the lineup posted scores of 9.85 or higher in the second rotation to set a new season high of 49.525. Junior Julianna Cannamela led off with a 9.90 to tie her career high. Finnegan followed with a 9.875 and Sarah Edwards and Lexie Priessman scored a pair of 9.85s. Hambrick and Edney closed out the event with scores of 9.95.

Floor Lineup Lights up Columbia

The LSU lineup posted an outstanding 49.650 on floor for the second-highest score in the nation and fourth-highest score in school history. Edwards opened things up with a 9.875. Ashlyn Kirby bounced back from bars and scored a career-high 9.90. Edney scored a career-high 9.925 in the fifth spot. Finnegan and Hambrick closed out the rotation with outstanding scores. Finnegan totaled a career-high 9.975 and Hambrick matched her career high with a 9.975.

Beam Closes out the Win

LSU was forced to count a fall on beam but was able to close the win in Columbia. Senior Erin Macadaeg started with a strong 9.90 on beam. Hambrick totaled a 9.825 and freshman Christina Desiderio added a 9.80. Finnegan closed out the meet with a 9.90 to seal the win and score of 197.

Next Up

LSU will have a quick turnaround with a double weekend and meets on Feb. 16 and 18. The Tigers will return to the state of Missouri for a quad meet against Missouri, Arkansas and George Washington in St. Charles Arena on Friday. The squad will then take on Texas Woman’s inside the Maravich Center at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

