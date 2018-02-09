Southern announces plan to make up days missed during freezing weather

Southern University has announced its plan to make up for class days lost during freezing weather in January.

Two makeup days will be added to the academic calendar that do not interfere with holidays or Spring Break. The class day that was lost on Tuesday, January 16 will me made up on Saturday, February 24. And the lost day on Wednesday, January 17 will be made up on Saturday, March 17.

Courses will be held at the same time and place as originally scheduled unless the instructor specifies otherwise. Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these makeup days should contact their instructors as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.