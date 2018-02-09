Former cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional accused of inappropriate touching of inmate

A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center cadet has been arrested after being accused of in appropriately touching an offender.

Krystal Binder, 32, of Walker, was booked with sexual battery on Friday, February 9. Officials with the Department of Corrections say she inappropriately touched an offender while on duty, then another offender reportedly touched her inappropriately. DOC says the incident happened Thursday night at the prison.

Security cameras captured the incident, and Binder reportedly admitted to the crime. DOC officials immediately alerted the St. Gabriel Police Department and began an investigation. DOC officials plan to ask the District Attorney to also charge Binder with malfeasance in office.

Binder began her career at Elayn Hunt on August 7, 2017. She was on a probational appointment, which will immediately be terminated, officials with DOC say. They also say Binder did meet all department requirements to be hired as a corrections cadet, including a background check.

