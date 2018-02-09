Police searching for vehicle after suspected hit and run leaves 1 dead; victim identified

A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.

LSP says the pedestrian was struck on Airline Highway south of I-10 in Sorrento. The victim has been identified as Patrick Lester, 49, of St. Francisville. Officials were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9.

The initial investigation revealed Lester was walking on the northbound side of Airline Highway when he was struck. A passerby discovered the body and called authorities.

LSP says they are looking for a brownish or gold Toyota Corolla or Camry with significant damage to the right, front side of the car. The car may also be missing a headlight and may also have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle (missing mirror).

Anyone with information in this case is asked to LSP Troop A at 225-754-8500.

