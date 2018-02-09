Police searching for vehicle after suspected hit and run leaves 1 dead; victim identified

A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
Southern University has announced its plan to make up for class days lost during freezing weather in January.More >>
The 31st Krewe of Southdowns parade, Rennaissance, rolled at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 9, in the Southdowns neighborhood in Baton Rouge.More >>
For the fifth time since taking office, Governor John Bel Edwards is calling legislators back to Baton Rouge to deal with the state budget.More >>
Detectives at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have come up with a program they hope will put a stop to a recent rash of break-ins. It involves assistance from homeowners who own surveillance systems.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that a child has died from the flu, the first this flu season in the state.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
