Police searching for vehicle after suspected hit and run leaves 1 dead

A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.

LSP says they are looking for a brownish or gold Toyota Corolla or Camry with significant damage to the right, front side of the car. The car may also be missing a headlight and may also have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle (missing mirror).

Officials were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9.

A passerby discovered the body and called authorities.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

