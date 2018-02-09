Police searching for vehicle after suspected hit and run leaves 1 dead

A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday he will call for a special session to address the state's more than $1 billion fiscal cliff.More >>
The jury has reached a verdict in the case of a woman charged in the 2014 death of her elderly mother.More >>
Registration is now open at LSU for upwards of 30 leisure courses scheduled from March through May.More >>
The East Baton Rouge School System has received another $1.67 million for one of their schools to help recover after the historic August 2016 flooding.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can't say "no" when boys ask them to dance.More >>
A 17-year-old student is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon outside Pearl-Cohn High School.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that a child has died from the flu, the first this flu season in the state.More >>
