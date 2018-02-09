Authorities identify suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
A body was found Friday afternoon on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.More >>
With season-high scores on vault and floor, the third-ranked LSU gymnastics team put together a team score of 197.150 to earn the win over No. 24 Missouri Friday evening at the Hearnes Center. The Fighting Tigers improved to 7-1 and 5-0 in Southeastern Conference meets. LSU’s streak of consecutive meets with a 197 or better moved to 29.More >>
With season-high scores on vault and floor, the third-ranked LSU gymnastics team put together a team score of 197.150 to earn the win over No. 24 Missouri Friday evening at the Hearnes Center. The Fighting Tigers improved to 7-1 and 5-0 in Southeastern Conference meets. LSU’s streak of consecutive meets with a 197 or better moved to 29.More >>
Southern University has announced its plan to make up for class days lost during freezing weather in January.More >>
Southern University has announced its plan to make up for class days lost during freezing weather in January.More >>
The 31st Krewe of Southdowns parade, Rennaissance, rolled at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 9, in the Southdowns neighborhood in Baton Rouge.More >>
The 31st Krewe of Southdowns parade, Rennaissance, rolled at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 9, in the Southdowns neighborhood in Baton Rouge.More >>
For the fifth time since taking office, Governor John Bel Edwards is calling legislators back to Baton Rouge to deal with the state budget.More >>
For the fifth time since taking office, Governor John Bel Edwards is calling legislators back to Baton Rouge to deal with the state budget.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's Department confirms a dam break. It happened on a five-acre pond on Piney Wood's property just north of their front entrance.More >>