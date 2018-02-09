Authorities identify suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

Authorities consulted local dealerships which assisted them in identifying the suspect vehicle as a gray Magna Steel 2012-2015 GMC Terrain. (Source: LSP)

Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a suspect's vehicle after a body was found Friday afternoon in Ascension Parish. Officials with Louisiana State Police believe the person was killed in a hit and run.

LSP says the pedestrian was struck on Airline Highway south of I-10 in Sorrento. The victim has been identified as Patrick Lester, 49, of St. Francisville. Officials were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9.

The initial investigation revealed Lester was walking on the northbound side of Airline Highway when he was struck. A passerby discovered the body and called authorities.

LSP says they are looking for a brownish or gold Toyota Corolla or Camry with significant damage to the right, the front side of the car. The car may also be missing a headlight and may also have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle (missing mirror).

After further investigation, state police say they were able to locate additional evidence at the scene. Authorities consulted local dealerships which assisted them in identifying the suspect vehicle as a gray Magna Steel 2012-2015 GMC Terrain.

State police say the vehicle should have significant damage to the front right side and missing the passenger’s side mirror. A picture showing the type of vehicle and the location of damage is attached to this story.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to LSP Troop A at 225-754-8500.

