LSU offering new leisure courses, including soap making, yoga, and cooking

Registration is now open at LSU for upwards of 30 leisure courses scheduled from March through May.

View the full catalog of courses here.

New courses include Gentle Yoga, Clay Date Night: Hand Built Clay Rattles, Deco Mesh: Wreath Making, and two new cooking classes: Spring Simple Suppers and Sea of Pasta. There will also be three new soap making classes, including Southern Citrus Kitchen Soap, Lavender Honey Oatmeal Soap, and Brewsky Bubbles Soap.

Visiting scholar, Grace Wang, will also be teaching watercolor painting beginning March 4. Wang is a native of China and has won many awards for her paintings.

Courses returning include acrylic painting, drawing, bonsai, stained glass, pastels, and backpacking.

"Date night courses continue to be popular for people seeking a fun night out. For a small fee, two people can come to campus and share a creative experience. Participants can choose from throwing pots on a pottery wheel, mixing up a batch of purple and gold soap, or to building rattle-style instruments using clay," said assistant director for the program, Lynne Maxwell.

For more information about the Leisure & Arts Program, click here.

