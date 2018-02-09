31st Krewe of Southdowns rolls in Baton Rouge

Route for the 31st Krewe of Southdowns parade (Source: WAFB)

The 31st Krewe of Southdowns parade, Rennaissance, rolled at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 9, in the Southdowns neighborhood in Baton Rouge.

The parade started at Glasgow Middle School and ended at the Acadian-Perkins Shopping Center.

This year's royalty is King David Gleason and Queen Michelle Roach.

