Greenbrier Elementary awarded $1.6 million for flood recovery

The East Baton Rouge School System has received another $1.67 million for one of their schools to help recover after the historic August 2016 flooding.

The money, from FEMA Public Assistance Grants, will help Greenbrier Elementary School repair eight damaged buildings and replace contents.

"I am happy to announce that $1.6 million in funds have been awarded to the East Baton Rouge School Board to help rebuild after the flood. Greenbrier Elementary sustained heavy flooding and needed significant assistance. This funding will help this school reopen its doors," said Senator John Kennedy.

“We appreciate the ongoing support and advocacy of Senator John Kennedy and his role in securing FEMA funding to complete post-flood repairs at Greenbrier Elementary School. Greenbrier will be the final school to complete repairs, and Senator Kennedy’s efforts have been vital in assuring the return of all students to a safe and restored learning environment," said Superintendent Warren Drake.

