La. governor calls for special session to address $1 billion fiscal cliff

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday he will call for a special session to address the state's more than $1 billion fiscal cliff.

This special session will begin February 19 and end no later than run March 7. Louisiana is currently facing a projected $1 billion shortfall starting July 1, when a temporary penny of the state sales tax falls off the books. Any new taxes to replace those expiring can only be raised during a special session.

The governor's call includes 17 items that have been discussed as part of his ongoing talks with legislators.

“There is a growing consensus among lawmakers that the fiscal cliff can and should be addressed in February, and I agree. This special session will give us the opportunity to make reforms that we all know are needed in Louisiana to stabilize our budget and tax code making it more predictable and fair for Louisiana taxpayers. We are changing the status quo in Louisiana. After multiple meetings with House and Senate leadership, I feel confident that we are coming to an area of compromise that will allow us to make the changes we need to continue the momentum that we are seeing in our state," said Edwards.

Edwards and House leaders have been meeting over the last few weeks to come up with a plan to address the fiscal cliff. On Friday, Edwards reviewed these plans with Speaker of the House Taylor Barras and Senate President John Alario.

Edwards' plan does not call for any net new revenue, but instead includes recommendations from the Task Force on Structural changes in Budget & Tax Policy to reform the system and replace the temporary measures enacted in 2015 and 2016 with a more permanent solution.

Edwards' proposal only replaces $994 million of the $1.3 billion in revenue that will expire June 30. Edwards hopes to have higher education, including TOPS, healthcare, and other priorities fully funded.

