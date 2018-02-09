From the First Alert Forecast Team

We spent most of Friday under the clouds, but it stayed dry for most WAFB neighborhoods through the afternoon. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two Friday evening for the Krewe of Southdowns, but the evening forecast looks like it stays mainly dry for most of the area.

Rains, with a few thunderstorms, will start to roll into the area overnight and extend into Saturday morning with a very wet forecast in store for both Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center has placed the WAFB viewing area under a marginal risk for severe storms during the day on Saturday. Southerly flow will mean a muggy start to the day with sunrise temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods, even with the showers and occasional storms. Set rain chances for the day at a whopping 90 percent. In addition, Saturday shapes up to be a breezy to windy day, with sustained winds at 10 to 15 mph and afternoon gusts running in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Be aware that Saturday does not look like a complete front to back washout. Plan for periods of rain interspersed with breaks in the rain through the day.

As of this afternoon, the Spanish Town parade is a go for its normal kickoff at noon. If you’re heading to the parade, make sure you have the rain gear and the WAFB First Alert Weather App just in case the weather decides to turn stormy.

Sunday looks to be a wet day too. Once again, plan for a day of on and off rains rather than a total all day washout. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest on Sunday and that will add to the thunderstorm potential, especially during the latter half of the day. However, there is some chance that the rains could start easing back as we head into Sunday evening.

Sunday afternoon parades in Port Allen (Good Friends of the Oaks) and Livonia (Carnival Association) will need to keep a close watch on the radar for their 1 p.m. kickoffs. Plaquemine’s Krewe of Comogo, originally scheduled for Sunday evening, has already made a change and will run on Monday evening instead.

The final two days of Carnival, Lundi Gras (Monday) and Mardi Gras (Tuesday), won’t be rain free, but neither day looks nearly as wet as the weekend. For the time being, the First Alert Forecast is posting rain chances at 30 to 40 percent for Monday, Tuesday, and Ash Wednesday/Valentine’s Day.

By the way, if you’re wondering about other parades across south Louisiana, ranging from Acadiana down to the Crescent City, the forecasts for those areas are essentially the same for the next four days: wet. However, the timing of the rain will differ somewhat across the region. Therefore, as we’ve been saying for some time now, it's looking like a damp end to Carnival Season, but with some luck, nothing overly stormy.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.