Budget bill passed by Congress includes partial fix to SBA loan 'Duplication of Benefits' issue

Seventeen months after Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School flooded, the students, faculty and staff are finally returning home to 4000 St. Gerard Avenue.More >>
The bill passed overnight by Congress to re-open the federal government offers relief to some Louisiana flood victims. However, some state leaders believe it could have gone further.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Landry, with the support of Congressman Garret Graves, announced a lawsuit today against the Corps of Engineers.More >>
The Krewe of Iris has rescheduled their parade to an earlier time Saturday. According to Your Carnival Authority Arthur Hardy, Iris will now roll Uptown at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade was originally set to roll at 11 a.m. Krewe of Iris Rain is in the forecast from Friday into Mardi Gras day. Jefferson Parish announced no parade schedules would be made, and Endymion is set to roll rain or shine Saturday night. For a full list of parade schedules click here....More >>
An 83-year-old woman from Gonzales claimed her $525,000 Louisiana Lotto prize on Tuesday from a Jan. 20 Lotto drawing, according to a news release from the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Following a horrific car accident involving her two sons, a mother finally met the last good Samaritan who helped her sons immediately after the wreck.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
"If you don't believe in miracles, there is one right here," Hannah Batchelor said, holding her 2-year-old son, Bradley, who's suffered more trauma than most people will in their entire lifetime.More >>
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >>
