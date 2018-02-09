Authorities say officers shot, suspect dead south of Atlanta

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

WSB-TV , citing the Henry County Sheriff's Office, reports that two local sheriff's deputies and a Locust Grove officer were shot. The sheriff says the man who shot them is dead.

The television station reports two of the law officers were flown away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

WSB says it happened in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Police have blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall. Police are turning away people who don't live in the neighborhood.

Yellow police tape cordons off a section of one home's front yard. Nearby Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.

