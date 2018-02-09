YouTube suspends ads from video star Logan Paul's channels

NEW YORK (AP) - YouTube has temporarily suspended all ads from video star Logan Paul's channels after what it calls a pattern of behavior unsuitable for advertisers.
In an emailed statement, YouTube said that the videos on Paul's channels are also "broadly damaging to the broader creator community."
Late Friday, YouTube also updated a set of policies outlining new steps it could take against video creators who violate its guidelines. Those include shutting off ad support, deleting YouTube Original videos by the creator and barring channels from being able to be recommended or put on its home page.
"When one creator does something particularly blatant - like conducts a heinous prank where people are traumatized, promotes violence or hate toward a group, demonstrates cruelty, or sensationalizes the pain of others in an attempt to gain views or subscribers - it can cause lasting damage to the community, including viewers, creators and the outside world," YouTube Vice President Ariel Bardin said in a blog post .
Last month, Paul posted video of himself in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what appeared to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube suspended the 22-year-old at the time for violating its policies. But Paul returned, and has since posted a video of himself using a Taser on dead rats. That video is still up, with an age restriction.
An email sent to Paul's merchandise company for comment was not immediately answered Friday. YouTube is owned by Google parent company Alphabet Inc., which is based in Mountain View, California.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore >>