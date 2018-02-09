BIGFISH: Speckled Trout fishing heats up as water temperatures rise

The Krewe of Iris has rescheduled their parade to an earlier time Saturday. According to Your Carnival Authority Arthur Hardy, Iris will now roll Uptown at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade was originally set to roll at 11 a.m. Krewe of Iris Rain is in the forecast from Friday into Mardi Gras day. Jefferson Parish announced no parade schedules would be made, and Endymion is set to roll rain or shine Saturday night. For a full list of parade schedules click here....More >>
An 83-year-old woman from Gonzales claimed her $525,000 Louisiana Lotto prize on Tuesday from a Jan. 20 Lotto drawing, according to a news release from the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.More >>
Carnival season will be short this year, but that just means more fun in a shorter amount of time.More >>
The cheerleading coach at Southern University has resigned after reportedly being accused of sexual assault.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Chuck Perrodin with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, who noted that our commentary on the Water Campus earlier this week failed to mention the important role of his organization.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
