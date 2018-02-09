Gonzales grandma wins half-a-million dollar Lotto jackpot

An 83-year-old woman from Gonzales claimed her $525,000 Louisiana Lotto prize on Tuesday from a Jan. 20 Lotto drawing, according to a news release from the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

“I was reading the numbers and checking them each off thinking ‘that’s not right!’ They were in the right order and everything,” the lottery winner, Josephine Prendergast, said.

Prendergast then asked her granddaughter to give her a ride to the Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge to claim her prize.

Her granddaughter thought Prendergast had only won about $600. “I told her I won just a little more than that,” she explained.

Prendergast’s quick-pick ticket matched all six numbers – 02-05-16-21-23-28 – to win the first Lotto jackpot of 2018.

She bought the winning ticket from Little Capital of Louisiana in Breaux Bridge, which she visits often. “I pick up two Lotto, two Easy 5 and two Powerball tickets every other week,” she said.

The convenience store received a one-time bonus of $5,250, which is 1 percent of the prize, for selling the winning ticket.

After state and federal tax withholdings Prendergast received $367,500 for her lottery winning.

When asked by representatives with the Louisiana Lottery what she was going to do with her winnings Prendergast said, “I just want some really good PJ’s Coffee!”

