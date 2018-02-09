YOUR TURN: Water Campus

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Chuck Perrodin. He is with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and noted that our commentary on the Water Campus earlier this week failed to mention the important role of his organization.

In his words:

While the compliments are appreciated, CPRA, the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority - which acquired the funding and built it - wasn’t even mentioned, probably because of confusion about the 'Water Campus' and what it is. The Water Campus is simply an area developed as a research park for those devoted to solving coastal and water issues. Three buildings have been erected on the site so far, the latest being the high-tech 'Center for River Studies.' CPRA built it and paid for it, and is donating the building to LSU for much-needed research to save our coast.

