2-year-old hospitalized in critical condition, father and girlfriend charged

A couple was arrested on cruelty charges after a toddler was admitted into a hospital Thursday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Lee Barrient, 27, and his girlfriend, Rikki Dyson, 19, both of Prairieville, are charged in connection with the incident. Barrient is the child’s father.

According to investigators, deputies were contacted by a hospital after a 2-year-old boy was taken to the emergency room with severe bruising to his body.

Officials said the child is currently listed in critical condition.

They added Barrient also has a 4-year-old son with similar bruising on his body.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said both children are now in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Barrient and Dyson were both booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.

Bond has not been set.

