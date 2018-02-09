Ex-Virginia Tech student convicted in killing of 13-year-old

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia Tech student was convicted Friday of killing a 13-year-old girl he met through social media.

David Eisenhauer, 20, pleaded no contest to all three charges against him in the stabbing death of Nicole Lovell: first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a body.

The plea came on the fourth day of testimony in his trial. Prosecutors told jurors Eisenhauer, then 18, killed Lovell, a 7th-grader from Blacksburg, because he was afraid his relationship with the underage girl would become known.

A plea of no contest means a defendant acknowledges there's enough evidence to convict him, but doesn't admit he committed the crime. The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. Sentencing is scheduled for May. The judge told Eisenhauer he faces up to life, plus 15 years.

Lovell's mother, Tammy Weeks, hugged prosecutor Mary Pettitt after the proceedings.

"I was blessed to be Nicole's mother, to be her friend for 13 years," Weeks later told reporters as she choked back tears. "We fought every fight together... She was a great and beautiful girl."

During opening statements, Eisenhauer's lawyer attempted to shift the blame to his alleged accomplice, Natalie Keepers, who has been charged as an accessory before the fact and is scheduled to go on trial in September.

Keepers told police she and Eisenhauer talked about various ways to kill the girl and admitted she later helped dump her body in North Carolina after Eisenhauer stabbed her. She insisted that she wasn't present for the actual killing, but Eisenhauer's lawyers suggested she was there and could have been the one who killed Lovell.

Pettitt told jurors that Nicole and Eisenhauer had been communicating through social media for months and had met at least once in person before Nicole climbed out her bedroom window for a "secret date" with him just after midnight on Jan. 27, 2016.

Prosecutors showed jurors a piece of paper with Lovell's address on it, found in Eisenhauer's dorm room. They also said Eisenhauer's DNA was found under Lovell's fingernails and her blood was found in the trunk of his car.

After Eisenhauer entered his pleas, Pettitt told reporters she is glad the case has been resolved, but said the justice system is "incapable of healing this loss for Nicole's family, Nicole's friends or the community."

"We all suffer with the loss of this little girl," Pettitt said. "I do hope that we have been able to do the best that the justice system can do to provide some resolution and some justice."

Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said Eisenhauer's plea does not mean anyone won the case. "Truly, if we had won, we wouldn't be in this room and Nicole would be at Blacksburg Middle School where she belongs," Wilson said.

During Eisenhauer's trial, Weeks testified that she discovered her daughter had disappeared when she found a nightstand pushed up against her bedroom door and the window open. Prosecutors said Nicole climbed out her window to meet Eisenhauer. Her disappearance touched off a massive search.

Her mother testified that Nicole had a liver transplant when she was 10 months old and needed to take anti-rejection medication twice a day.

Nicole's body was found three days later, just over the state line in North Carolina. A medical examiner testified that she had 14 stab wounds, including a lethal wound to her neck.

Eisenhauer, of Columbia, Maryland, and Keepers, of Laurel, Maryland, were both freshmen engineering students when Lovell was killed.

