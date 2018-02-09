Teacher adopts former problem student and brother

CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.

According to the report, Chelsea Haley joined Teach for America to make a difference in a low-income school and ended up at an elementary school in Baton Rouge.

It added Jerome Robinson was a tough fourth grader who was the bane of Haley’s career.

"At certain points, his behavior got so bad," Haley said, "I thought, 'I can't do this anymore. I can't be a teacher.'"

However, the two eventually formed a special bond. Haley said she went to dinner with Jerome, his brother Jace, and their mother one day.

"Haley explained she was finishing her third year at the school, and planned to return to Georgia," the report stated. "'You can go back,' the boys' mother told Haley. 'But I want you to take Jerome and Jace with you.'"

According to the report, Haley filed the paperwork to adopt the two boys and they all now live in suburban Atlanta.

The report added Haley is currently a middle school teacher and all three are thriving.

