Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the stock market recovers some of the massive losses it has suffered over the past week.

The Dow Jones industrial average is up more than 300 points in early trading Friday, a day after it suffered its second 1,000-point drop in a week.

Some of the market's biggest winners over the past year were leading the market higher. Amazon rose 2.2 percent.

The Dow was up 264 points, or 1.1 percent, at 24,122. It was up as much as 349 shortly after the opening bell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,604. The Nasdaq rose 69 points, or 1 percent, to 6,847.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.86 percent.

