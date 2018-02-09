Metro Council holds special meeting on ITEP - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Metro Council holds special meeting on ITEP

East Baton Rouge Metro Council (Source: WAFB) East Baton Rouge Metro Council (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).

The meeting will be held in the council chambers at 10:30 a.m.

The parish doles out millions of dollars in new tax breaks each year to help economic development.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly