Metro Council holds special meeting on ITEP

Carnival season will be short this year, but that just means more fun in a shorter amount of time.More >>
A couple was arrested on cruelty charges after a toddler was admitted into a hospital Thursday.More >>
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).More >>
Seventeen months after Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School flooded, the students, faculty and staff are finally returning home to 4000 St. Gerard Avenue.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Omarosa Manigault Newman says on "Celebrity Big Brother" that things are not going to be OK under President Trump.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down a toilet at the airport because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Mesquite.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
