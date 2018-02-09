Cristo Rey returns home following 2016 flood

Information provided by Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School

BATON ROUGE, LA - Seventeen months after Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School flooded, the students, faculty and staff are finally returning home to 4000 St. Gerard Avenue. Moving day is set for Feb. 9, 2018.

The Cristo Rey community as well as community supporters will mark this event with a campus blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Cristo Rey students, faculty and staff will be joined by Bishop Robert Muench, who will bless the new modular campus. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be there also to welcome them home and celebrate this momentous day.

For the past seventeen months, Cristo Rey has been operating out of the Bon Carre Business Center. Students, faculty and staff, alongside volunteers from Logistics One, will spend one final morning packing and cleaning the temporary campus. A caravan of busses, vans and moving trucks, escorted by Baton Rouge Police Department will depart approximately 10am and make its way to the N. BR campus.

Campus blessing and Ribbon-cutting event is open to the public and begins at 10am.