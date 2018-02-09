From the First Alert Weather Team

It’s a quiet and temporarily dry morning and it is not as chilly as it was Thursday. The morning temperatures are starting out generally in the low/mid 50°s.

Clouds will likely stay with us all day and there should be only spotty to isolated showers Friday morning, but increasing to scattered coverage later in the day. The high is forecast to reach the lower 70°s.

Overnight, rain will become more widespread, with a low of 61°. Saturday, throw me beads and umbrellas during area parades. Off and on rain is likely, with 80% coverage and a high of 72°. The wet weather continues Sunday, with a high of 73°.

At this point, we don't anticipate all-day rains for either Saturday or Sunday and neither day looks to be especially stormy. However, many neighborhoods should prepare for potentially 1" to 2" of rain between Friday evening and Sunday evening.

