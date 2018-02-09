No. 8 LSU softball opens season with 3-0 win over Illinois-Chicago

Information provided by LSU Sports
BATON ROUGE, LA - The eighth-ranked LSU softball team opened the 2018 season with a 3-0 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday evening at Tiger Park. The Tigers start off the 2018 season 1-0.
The Tigers relied on a dominant opening-day performance by Senior Carley Hoover as she finished with 12 strikeouts, only giving up two hits to earn her first victory of the 2018 season. She did not allow a run for a complete-game shutout, her 14th in her career.
The game was scoreless through the first four innings before the Tigers took a 1-0 lead off a Taryn Antoine single to right field, driving in junior Becca Schulte.
LSU added two more runs in the sixth inning after an RBI-ground out by sophomore Amanda Doyle and a double to left center by junior Shemiah Sanchez, giving the Tigers a 3-0 edge.
Hoover finished off the game in the seventh by striking out three of four batters faced.
