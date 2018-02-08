Baton Rouge area Marine stabbed to death in California by former Marine, investigators say

A US Marine from the Baton Rouge area was stabbed to death in California by a former Marine, according to investigators.

Dominique Clement, 21, was stationed at the Twentynine Palms base near San Bernardino, California. Investigators said he was the victim of a deadly stabbing on Monday, February 5.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed William Olivo, a former Marine from Twentynine Palms, is charged with murder in the case. Deputies said Olivo was discharged from the Marines in April 2015. His bail is set at $1 million.

The victim's mother, Casey Guidry, said her son had been at the base for two and a half years after boot camp. She added he loved to help others, was an artist, and was dedicated to serving in the Marines. Guidry hopes people celebrate her son's life instead of mourning his loss.

"He was sunshine; he was wonderful," she said. "He liked and loved so many things. He was so diverse and it's so important that people know that he loved everyone."

Clement leaves behind his mother, stepfather, two sisters, and his girlfriend, whom his mother said he was planning to marry. He was a student at Dutchtown High and Brusly High.

Officials did not release details about the motive in the deadly stabbing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.