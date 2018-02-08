Baton Rouge area Marine stabbed to death in California by former Marine

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody. BRPD identified the suspect as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man who was wanted since November for failing to register as a sex offender has finally been located and arrested.More >>
A US Marine from the Baton Rouge area was stabbed to death in California by a former Marine, according to investigators.More >>
Investigators believe a house was intentionally set on fire early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Spanish Town Road near North 18th Street around 12:30 a.m.More >>
One lane on I-10 East was closed for about an hour Sunday after a woman started driving the wrong way down the highway and caused a crash, according to officials.More >>
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
The cockroaches were part of a study an entomologist in California is conducting.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The medical director said nurses reviewed the records and made recommendations to him before he approved or denied care.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.More >>
On Sunday morning, former University of Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for the second time in less than a month.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
