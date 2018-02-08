Baton Rouge area Marine stabbed to death in California

It has been an emotional week for the family of a U.S. Marine from the Baton Rouge area.

Dominique Clement, 21, was stationed at a base in California. Investigators say he was the victim of a deadly stabbing on Monday, February 5.

His mother, Casey Guidry, says Clement had been at the base for two and a half years after boot camp. She also says her son loved to help others, was an artist, and was dedicated to serving in the Marines.

“It was wonderful. My baby was so happy to see him, his sister. We just did things together that we normally do. We played games and had pizza,” said Guidry of her son.

Clement leaves behind his mother, stepfather, two sisters, and his girlfriend, whom Guidry says he was planning to marry. Deputies have arrested the man accused of killing Clement.

