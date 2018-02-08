Officials still searching for woman who went missing in 2015 after breaking up with boyfriend

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are still searching for a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing by her father on August 17, 2015.

Stacy Renee Baham, 33, was last seen in the Gonzales area on August 11, 2015. Officials say the woman may also go by the name Stacy Cook.

Baham is described as a white female 5' 5" tall, weighing about 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

LPSO says her father reported her missing after she left her child with a friend and never returned to pick the child up. Detectives also learned she had just broken up with her boyfriend and reportedly taken his vehicle, which was found abandoned and out of gas off LA 22 in Maurepas on August 29, 2015.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

