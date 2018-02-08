VIDEO: Little boy dresses as cop to ride in school's Mardi Gras parade

David "DJ" Range Jr. poses with a BRPD officer during his school's Mardi Gras parade (Source: Viewer)

An adorable young boy rode in his school's Mardi Gras parade in style Thursday afternoon.

Future Officer David "DJ" Range Jr., 5, dressed as a Baton Rouge Police officer and was on "security duty" for his school's Mardi Gras parade. DJ is a pre-k student at University Terrace Elementary School in Baton Rouge.

DJ was even able to pose with a BRPD officer for a quick photo! DJ's mother, Tiffany, says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.