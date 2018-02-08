LSU president speaks about school's role in Louisiana's future

LSU President F. King Alexander is touring Louisiana, speaking to the system's students and employees about the future of the university.

The talk is titled LSU 2025: Challenge Accepted.

Alexander has been speaking on the important role LSU will play in helping the state climb out of many of its biggest problems, like economic concerns, poor health, and of course education, saying the road out of the bottom for the state starts with putting an emphasis on our next generations.

“We need to make sure they have a pathway to college and we need to understand those are our kids, and if we are going to stop being 13th, 14th, 15th and get in to 9th, 8th, 7th, we need to prioritize and make the right choices for the next generation of scientists, teachers, industrialists, leaders, and all of the above,” said Alexander.

The president has already made stops at the other LSU satellite campuses. His next stop will be on Friday, February 18 at the Union Theater on LSU's main campus in Baton Rouge.

