Cheerleading coach at Southern University resigns after sexual misconduct allegations

The cheerleading coach at Southern University has resigned after reportedly being accused of sexual misconduct.

James Smith, the head coach for Southern's cheer team, resigned last week, a spokesperson with Southern confirms. The allegations were presented to the university by two students. Smith was notified and immediately resigned, the spokesperson says.

Smith was a part-time employee.

An internal investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. We will update the story when we know more.

