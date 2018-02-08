Man arrested on 80 counts of distributing child porn in Avoyelles Parish

A Mansura man has been arrested on 80 counts of the distribution of child pornography, says Louisiana State Police.

On Wednesday, February 7, investigators with the LSP Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (SVU)/Alexandria Field Office arrested Dustin Novo, 27, of Mansura. He is charged with 80 counts of distribution of child pornography.

In January, the SVU began an investigation involving illicit images of child sexual abuse. Novo was identified through the course of the investigation. Officials then executed a search warrant on Novo's home. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center.

Novo's bond has been set at $100,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who suspects illegal activity involving child porn can report it online here.

