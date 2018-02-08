United leads list of on-time US airlines

By The Associated Press



Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for December. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. United Airlines, 84.6 percent

2. Delta Air Lines 83.5 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 83.4 percent

4. Virgin America, 82.5 percent

5. American Airlines, 82.0 percent

6. Hawaiian Airlines, 80.8 percent

7. Spirit Airlines, 80.4 percent

8. Southwest Airlines, 79.1 percent

9. SkyWest Airlines, 76.5 percent

10. ExpressJet, 76.4 percent

11. Frontier Airlines, 75.8 percent

12. JetBlue Airways, 74.1 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 80.3 percent

___

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.