Riders stock up on last minute throws for Spanish Town parade

Riders are stocking up on throws for the annual Spanish Town parade (Source: WAFB)

In Baton Rouge, parade participants flocked to local supply stores Thursday to stock up on throws ahead of Mardi Gras.

The shelves at Parties Start Here are stocked with everything from the typical trinkets to the fanciest beads and costumes you can imagine. With just hours to spare, riders are hitting the aisles to fill their shopping carts with throws for the Capital City's big Mardi Gras weekend. Lori Stoeckle is riding in the Spanish Town parade on Saturday.

“Stuffed animals, frisbees. I like the bouncy balls because it's fun to watch people catch,” said Stoeckle.

Stoeckle, who will also be celebrating her birthday on Saturday, says she typically spends around $300 on throws. This year, the parade of pink flamingos is two blocks longer. Owner of Parties Start Here, Nelson Maddox, who also rides in the parade, knows what it takes entertain a crowd.

“Spanish Town is always a little off color. This is probably one of our better sellers, the Spanish Town bra,” said Maddox.

And how about a thong to match? This year's theme, Game of Thongs, will have revelers screaming for a pair in every shade of pink. This year, riders will not disappoint.

“This is the third batch we've made,” said Maddox.

Maddox says another hot item you'll see flying from the floats are the always popular hula-hoops. And he's got enough variety to fit any style. “We brought them in last year and they have finally caught on. We have them in pink. We have them in green and white for St. Patrick's Day, and purple, green, and gold,” said Maddox.

Stoeckle is rolling out with all sorts of surprises. She came in a couple of bucks over budget, but when Spanish Town rolls on your birthday, well that's a celebration you can't really put a price on.

“It's fun. It's a fun time for myself, and it's fun to watch people have fun. The city comes out for a big party,” said Stoeckle.

