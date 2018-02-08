Panda Express co-founder visits LSU Student Union location after reaching deal with Raising Cane's

A Panda Express executive visited the company’s location in the LSU Student Union Wednesday during a business trip to Baton Rouge, according to a report from the Daily Reveille.

Andrew Cherng, who is a co-founder and co-CEO of the American Chinese restaurant chain, inspected the kitchen and shook hands with employees of the student union location.

The executive was in town for the Raising Cane’s Operators Conference. The Daily Reveille newspaper reports Cherng’s Panda Restaurant Group reached a deal with Raising Cane’s to operate chicken finger franchises in Hawaii and Alaska. The deal had reportedly been in the works for nearly two years.

Cherng's told the newspaper the partnership with the Baton Rouge-based company was made because he wanted to diversify himself and his business practices.

The Panda Express co-founder said he has known Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves for almost 10 years. Cherng said he hopes to open Raising Cane’s locations in both Hawaii and Alaska before the end of the year.

