Air date: February 8, 2018

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 6 servings

Comment:

This is a great trout recipe to serve at Carnival for either dinner or brunch. Notice that the vegetable accompaniments are purple, green, and yellow, the colors of Mardi Gras.

Ingredients:

6 (5–8 ounce) trout fillets

½ cup vegetable oil

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

1½ cups seasoned flour

¼ cup butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsps sliced shallots

¼ cup sliced green onions

½ pound jumbo lump crabmeat

2 cups julienned zucchini skins

2 cups julienned yellow squash skins

1 cup chicken stock

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp chopped basil

2 cups julienned purple cabbage

Method:

Preheat oven to 300°F. In a 10-inch, heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season trout with salt and pepper. Coat fish lightly with seasoned flour and shake off excess. Sauté 2 fillets at a time, 3–5 minutes on each side or until golden brown. When done, remove and place in oven to keep warm. In same sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic, shallots, and green onions 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add crabmeat, zucchini, and squash. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add ½ cup chicken stock then season with thyme, basil, salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a high simmer and cook until vegetables are al dente. Add purple cabbage just prior to serving and cook 3–5 minutes or until wilted. This last-minute addition will prevent discoloration caused by purple coloring of cabbage. When ready to serve, place equal portions of Mardi Gras medley in center of 6 serving plates, and top each with a trout fillet. If desired, garnish with additional crabmeat and a spoon of Hollandaise Sauce.