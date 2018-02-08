Air date: February 8, 2018
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
This is a great trout recipe to serve at Carnival for either dinner or brunch. Notice that the vegetable accompaniments are purple, green, and yellow, the colors of Mardi Gras.
Ingredients:
6 (5–8 ounce) trout fillets
½ cup vegetable oil
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
1½ cups seasoned flour
¼ cup butter
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 tbsps sliced shallots
¼ cup sliced green onions
½ pound jumbo lump crabmeat
2 cups julienned zucchini skins
2 cups julienned yellow squash skins
1 cup chicken stock
1 tsp chopped thyme
1 tbsp chopped basil
2 cups julienned purple cabbage
Method:
Preheat oven to 300°F. In a 10-inch, heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season trout with salt and pepper. Coat fish lightly with seasoned flour and shake off excess. Sauté 2 fillets at a time, 3–5 minutes on each side or until golden brown. When done, remove and place in oven to keep warm. In same sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté garlic, shallots, and green onions 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add crabmeat, zucchini, and squash. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add ½ cup chicken stock then season with thyme, basil, salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a high simmer and cook until vegetables are al dente. Add purple cabbage just prior to serving and cook 3–5 minutes or until wilted. This last-minute addition will prevent discoloration caused by purple coloring of cabbage. When ready to serve, place equal portions of Mardi Gras medley in center of 6 serving plates, and top each with a trout fillet. If desired, garnish with additional crabmeat and a spoon of Hollandaise Sauce.