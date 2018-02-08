Goodfriend's nomination to Fed approved by Senate committee

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's nomination of Marvin Goodfriend for a seat on the Federal Reserve board has been narrowly approved by a Senate committee on a straight party-line vote.
The Senate Banking Committee voted 13-12 on Thursday to approve Goodfriend's nomination to the seven-member Fed board. Only Republicans supported the nomination. All Democrats opposed it. The closeness of the vote indicates that Goodfriend, an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, could face significant opposition when his nomination goes before the full Senate where Republicans have a one-vote majority.
Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the top Democrat on the committee, said Goodfriend's past support for imposing restrictions on the Fed's independence and for eliminating the central bank's mandate to seek maximum employment were troubling.
"The stakes are too high for workers and for the economy," Brown said. "We can't take a chance on someone with a decades-long record of prioritizing hypothetical inflation over real people losing their jobs."
Goodfriend had faced tough questioning from Democrats during his confirmation hearing last month. Republicans generally spoke favorably of his conservative views.
During his hearing, Goodfriend had said he regretted calling the Fed's goal of seeking low unemployment "incoherent" and said he supported the dual mandate Congress has given the Fed to pursue low inflation and maximum employment.
Goodfriend would fill one of four vacancies on the seven-member Fed board. Trump decided against nominating Janet Yellen for a second four-year term as Fed leader and instead tapped Fed board member Jerome Powell, who was sworn in as Fed chairman on Monday. Trump has not put forward names for the three other vacancies on the Fed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>