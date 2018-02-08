La. Dept. of Agriculture & Forestry launches monthly podcast

A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
A Livingston Parish grand jury indicted former Killian Chief of Police Dennis Hill Thursday one count of malfeasance in office.More >>
Blind students put their braille skills to the test at the annual Braille Challenge on Thursday.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has launched a podcast that will discuss current topics related to agriculture and forestry.More >>
A meal subscription startup in Baton Rouge notified customers Wednesday that it is closing up shop effective immediately. Indie Plate sent an email with the subject: "Our Final Message to You" to inform its customers.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.More >>
