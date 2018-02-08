La. Dept. of Agriculture & Forestry launches monthly podcast

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has launched a podcast that will discuss current topics related to agriculture and forestry.

The podcast which will air monthly is named “Three 4 Fifteen.” It will feature LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain or other agriculture and forestry professionals discussing three topics for five minutes. The first episode of the podcast will feature the topics of infrastructure, the importance of prescribed burning and the banner sugarcane crop this year.

“Agriculture and forestry is a $13 billion industry in the state of Louisiana and these industries impact everyone who lives in our great state and the rest of the world. If there’s an issue we’re dealing with at the state or federal levels, we want you to know about it,” Strain said in a statement. “This is also a way for you to become more informed.”

You can listen to the first episode of the podcast by clicking here: https://files.acrobat.com/a/preview/08371c16-b838-44b1-981f-c9456c1eb29b.

Future episodes of the podcast can be found by clicking on the ticker at the top of the LDAF’s website at www.ldaf.la.gov, as well as, the LDAF Facebook page.

Listeners can submit a topic for discussion by emailing presssecretary@ldaf.la.gov or messaging the LDAF Facebook page.

