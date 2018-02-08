Former Killian Chief of Police Dennis Hill indicted for malfeasance in office

A Livingston Parish grand jury indicted former Killian Chief of Police Dennis Hill Thursday one count of malfeasance in office.

The allegations stem from conduct that was outlined in a legislative auditor’s report from January 3 that revealed evidence Hill billed the Town of Killian for hours he claimed to have worked overtime when he was actually out of state.

The funds came from a grant funded by the state to reimburse local law enforcement agencies for overtime hours. The alleged amount of questionable overtime amounted to a total of $994 over three separate occasions.

The legislative auditors also found evidence indicating Hill used the Killian’s fuel card to make fuel purchases that appeared to be unrelated to the town’s business. This involved 15 out of state fuel purchases which totaled $748.

Hill was fired by Killian Mayor Craig McGehee in June of 2017. Hill, who had been serving as a road deputy for the Albany Police Department over the last few months, was suspended indefinitely.

Additionally, the audit found there were approximately 76 traffic tickets which had been issued by the Killian Police Department which were logged in at the department and subsequently turned over to the chief.

However, those same tickets were not turned over to the town clerk for proper processing. No explanation was provided by the chief as to why those tickets would not have been properly turned over to the clerk to be placed on a traffic docket.

Malfeasance in office is a felony which is punishable with or without hard labor for up to five years and carries a possible fine of up to $5,000. The court set a $10,000 bond on this charge.

Killian is a town of about 1,200 people.

