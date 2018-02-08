Former Killan Chief of Police Dennis Hill indicted for malfeasance in office

A Livingston Parish Grand Jury indicted former Killian Chief of Police Dennis Hill today one count of Malfeasance in Office.

The allegations stem from conduct that was outlined in a Legislative Auditor’s Report from Jan. 3, that revealed evidence that Hill billed the Town of Killian for hours he claimed to have worked overtime when he was actually out of state.

The funds came from a grant funded by the state to reimburse local law enforcement agencies for overtime hours. The alleged amount of questionable overtime amounted to a total of $994.00 over three separate occasions.

The legislative auditors also found evidence indicating that Chief Hill used the Town of Killian’s fuel card to make fuel purchases that appeared to be unrelated to the town’s business. This involved 15 out of state fuel purchases which totaled $748.00.

Hill was fired during a Killan City Hall meeting in June 2017.

Additionally, the audit found that there were approximately 76 traffic tickets which had been issued by the Killian Police Department which were logged in at the department and subsequently turned over to the chief.

However, those same tickets were not turned over to the town clerk for proper processing. No explanation was provided by the chief as to why those tickets would not have been properly turned over to the clerk to be placed on a traffic docket.

Malfeasance in Office is a felony which is punishable with or without hard labor for up to five years and carries a possible fine of up to $5000. The court set a $10,000 bond on this charge.

Killian is a town of about 1,200 people.

