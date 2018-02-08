Indie Plate notifies customers it is shutting down - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Indie Plate notifies customers it is shutting down

Source: Indie Plate Source: Indie Plate
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A meal subscription startup in Baton Rouge notified customers Wednesday that it is closing up shop effective immediately.

Indie Plate sent an email with the subject: "Our Final Message to You" to inform its customers. The business started in 2013.

Owners said they were unable to raise the amount of investment needed to sustain the business.

They thanked customers for their patronage.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly