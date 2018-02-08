From the First Alert Weather Team

As expected, it was MUCH colder this morning; in fact, some 25° to 30° colder. There were also a few leftover spotty showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but basically, the only impact was along the coastal communities.

It will be nice to have a day of sunshine. After a few early clouds, skies will clear and it will be DRY, with light northeasterly winds and a "seasonal" afternoon high of 63°.

Overnight, clouds will increase and it will get chilly, as temperatures drop into the upper 40°s. Friday will begin a stretch of rainy days ahead. You can expect 40% to 50% coverage and a high of 69°.

The forecast is still calling for a wet weekend, with rain likely for both Saturday and Sunday (70% coverage). It will also be rainy the first half of NEXT week (including Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and Ash Wednesday). We're looking at scattered rains all three days. At least temperatures will be mild, in the 60°s and low/mid 70°s.

