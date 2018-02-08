WANTED: Trio breaks into cars in fitness gym parking lot, uses s - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Trio breaks into cars in fitness gym parking lot, uses stolen credit card

Suspect 1 (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Suspect 2 (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Suspect 3 (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Suspect Car (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Detectives are asking people to be on the lookout for three men suspected of breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a fitness gym and using a stolen credit card to illegally purchase items.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the trio burglarized vehicles at LA Fitness on Siegen Lane near Industriplex Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the burglars smashed windows to break into the vehicles to steal items, including several purses. Investigators said one of the victims reported a credit card was stolen and used at different locations, including Best Buy on Millerville Road.

Detectives reported getting surveillance video from inside the store that shows the thieves using the stolen card.

Suspect one is 20 to 25 years old, while the other two are thought to be between 18 and 25 years old.

They were last seen in a dark grey newer model sedan. The car has a large dent on the back door on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on the vehicle break-ins, the suspects, or the car they were last seen in is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  Indie Plate notifies customers it is shutting down

    Indie Plate notifies customers it is shutting down

    Thursday, February 8 2018 1:38 PM EST2018-02-08 18:38:10 GMT

    A meal subscription startup in Baton Rouge notified customers Wednesday that it is closing up shop effective immediately. Indie Plate sent an email with the subject: "Our Final Message to You" to inform its customers.

    A meal subscription startup in Baton Rouge notified customers Wednesday that it is closing up shop effective immediately. Indie Plate sent an email with the subject: "Our Final Message to You" to inform its customers.

  Gov. delivers keynote address at LABI annual meeting and luncheon

    Gov. delivers keynote address at LABI annual meeting and luncheon

    Thursday, February 8 2018 1:24 PM EST2018-02-08 18:24:29 GMT
    Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' website

    Gov. John Bel Edwards served as the keynote speaker at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) annual meeting and luncheon Thursday.

    Gov. John Bel Edwards served as the keynote speaker at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) annual meeting and luncheon Thursday.

  VIDEO: What a Catch! Family revels as man proposes to girlfriend at Nyx

    Amanda Hoda and her daughter sport matching engagement rings with their Nyx purse. Source: Amanda Hoda

    Mardi Gras is a magical season for many different reasons. Lights on the floats, beads and throws paled in comparison to one Mississippi woman's night out at Nyx. Amanda Hoda said Wednesday night's parade was a night she and her daughter Mckaylin will never forget. 

    Mardi Gras is a magical season for many different reasons. Lights on the floats, beads and throws paled in comparison to one Mississippi woman's night out at Nyx. Amanda Hoda said Wednesday night's parade was a night she and her daughter Mckaylin will never forget. 

