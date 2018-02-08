WANTED: Trio breaks into cars in fitness gym parking lot, uses stolen credit card

Detectives are asking people to be on the lookout for three men suspected of breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a fitness gym and using a stolen credit card to illegally purchase items.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the trio burglarized vehicles at LA Fitness on Siegen Lane near Industriplex Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to deputies, the burglars smashed windows to break into the vehicles to steal items, including several purses. Investigators said one of the victims reported a credit card was stolen and used at different locations, including Best Buy on Millerville Road.

Detectives reported getting surveillance video from inside the store that shows the thieves using the stolen card.

Suspect one is 20 to 25 years old, while the other two are thought to be between 18 and 25 years old.

They were last seen in a dark grey newer model sedan. The car has a large dent on the back door on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on the vehicle break-ins, the suspects, or the car they were last seen in is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

