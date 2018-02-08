Coach O adds safeties coach to LSU staff

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has hired Bill Busch as the new Tigers’ safeties coach.

Busch served as the co-defensive coordinator at Rutgers before coming to LSU.

In addition to the Scarlet Knights, Busch has had coaching stops at Ohio State, Nebraska, Utah and New Mexico State.

He worked with LSU associate head coach/defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at Wisconsin where he coached safeties for two seasons and was also promoted to associate head coach.

"Bill is a consummate pro, who can scheme, coach technique and recruit," Aranda said in a written release. "We are looking forward to getting him down here. On top of all of that, he is a great guy."

The Tigers open the season on Sunday, Sept. 2, against Miami in Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium).

