Gov. says he won't consider long term sales tax renewal during keynote address

Governor John Bel Edwards said he won't consider a long-term sales tax renewal to help solve the state's $1 billion budget shortfall. The governor made the remarks Thursday while delivering a keynote speech at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry's annual meeting and luncheon.

One penny of the current state sales tax expires July first. It brings in an estimated $880 million annually.

The governor says that the temporary sales tax was planned as a short-term- fix. He also says the tax hike hurts the poor and is out of step with other states and was meant to be followed by a larger reform of Louisiana’s tax laws.

But that reform has yet to happen.

"What we're trying to do is enact enough reform to fix the problem and reform that comes from the task force that studied these issues so that we can promote fairness, predictability, and stability in Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said during the event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Edwards did have a lot of great things to point out about the state's economy including the fact that unemployment is at a ten-year low.

He also highlighted some of the state's economic wins since he took office like landing DXC Technologies, which turned out to be the biggest economic development win in the state's history in terms of direct permanent jobs in one site.

