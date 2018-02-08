Gov. delivers keynote address at LABI annual meeting and luncheon

A meal subscription startup in Baton Rouge notified customers Wednesday that it is closing up shop effective immediately. Indie Plate sent an email with the subject: "Our Final Message to You" to inform its customers.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards served as the keynote speaker at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) annual meeting and luncheon Thursday.More >>
Mardi Gras is a magical season for many different reasons. Lights on the floats, beads and throws paled in comparison to one Mississippi woman's night out at Nyx. Amanda Hoda said Wednesday night's parade was a night she and her daughter Mckaylin will never forget.More >>
Detectives are asking people to be on the lookout for three men suspected of breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a fitness gym and using a stolen credit card to illegally purchase items.More >>
A man accused of knocking two people unconscious is being sought by authorities on battery charges. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Anthony Roomes, 45, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
