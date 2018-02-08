Gov. delivers keynote address at LABI annual meeting and luncheo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. delivers keynote address at LABI annual meeting and luncheon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards served as the keynote speaker at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) annual meeting and luncheon Thursday.

Organizers said they bring together the top leaders in business, government, education, and other fields to have thought-provoking conversations.

The event is being held at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.

